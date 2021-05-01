Pat McAfee on His Smackdown Debut, Vince McMahon Speaking To Him During Commentary

Pat McAfee is making a splash doing commentary on Smackdown, and he discussed his experience making his debut this month in a new interview. McAfee appeared on Just Getting Started with Rich Eisen and talked about his experience debuting at the announcer’s desk, having Vince McMahon in his ear and more. You can check out a couple of highlights below:

On making his debut on Smackdown commentary: “Yeah, it’s insane! You know, I’m sitting next to Michael Cole, I’ve got Vince McMahon dropping into my ear via headset like an actual voice of God. Yeah, so when you’re a commentator with the WWE, since it’s Vince’s company and Vince McMahon used to be a commentator — and he’s still hands-on with everything. Like, if something changes with the show or something, he’ll come in and say to the commentators who are telling a story.”

On the work of doing commentary: “You know, the commentator’s job, there’s a real job to the commentating. And Michael Cole is unbelievable at what he does. Syracuse grad. He is an unbelievable talent at what he does, because he has to direct and call and everything like that.”

On having Vince in his year: “But yeah, this past Friday night Smackdown was my first time with Vince McMahon in the building. And all of a sudden out of nowhere, just boom, voice of God’s in there. And I sat up and I was like, ‘Oh my God, here we go!’ But like, I’m getting a chance to hear a billionaire’s brain spill through his mouth into my ear while talking about his product that he created and has become a global phenomenon. It was just — it was one of those moments where I’m like, ‘This is the dumbest life of all time. I should not be here, but let’s enjoy the ride while we have it,’ you know? It’s just really cool stuff.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Just Getting Started with Rich Eisen with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.