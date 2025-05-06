Pat McAfee Recalls His First Phone Call From Michael Cole

Pat McAfee, who has become a prominent and energetic voice on WWE commentary alongside Michael Cole, recently reminisced about the genesis of his journey with the company. Many fans will recall his official WWE debut on the pre-show panel for NXT TakeOver: New Orleans back in 2018.

However, the path to that moment began with a single phone call. In an exclusive clip from an upcoming episode of a show titled Stephanie’s Places (per Fightful), McAfee is set to reflect on receiving that initial contact from WWE

“I got a text from a random number. It was like, ‘Hey, this is Michael Cole, do you have a minute?’ I’m like, this is fake. ‘We’re looking for somebody to be on the NXT panel.’ They invited me down to Louisiana and I viewed it as the greatest day of my life. I’ve been a pro bowler multiple times, I kicked off a Super Bowl, and getting asked to go be a part of the NXT kickoff panel was maybe the best phone call I’ve ever got in my life. From that moment on it’s like, what do you need me for, how can I be a part of it?”