Pat McAfee To Return To WWE Raw When It Moves To Netflix In January

Pat McAfee will be back on Raw when the show moves to Netflix at the start of 2025. As noted earlier, McAfee had announced before the show that this would be his last Raw for a while as he returns to ESPN College Gameday this weekend. Monday night’s episode saw McAfee confirm he’s gone for a while, and will return in January as Raw moves from USA Network to Netflix.

A video package aired for McAfee during the show that you can see below: