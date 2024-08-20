Acero’s WWE RAW Review 8.19.24  

Where the hell is Houston’s Restaurant? Thank goodness Michael Ornelas’s has nothing else to do and can inform us with his Fine Dining Podcast!

Y’all, it’s hot!

We start with Randy Orton here to introduce us, and says the next time he makes that intro, he’ll be champion. He says Gunther decided to go and make it personal, which gives him that much more reason to beat his ass in Berlin. Gunther brought up his father and grandfather last week, then turned his back, and he is Randy Orton, so he hit him with an RKO.

Cue Gunther!

He comes out with his title and am ic, ready for his attack in this war of words. He tells Orton he needs him to shut up. Gunther goes on about how Orton is a one-trick pony and although he’s been successful, he’s out of Gunther’ league.

Orton looks to attack, but Ludwig Kaiser attacks from behind. He and Gunther double team, making short work of Orton, allowing Gunther to stand tall.

We get a recap of Pete Dunne’s attack on Sheamus.

Live, and Jackie is with Sheamus who has his hand wrapped. Sheamus is ready for a fight. There will be retribution. He’s got some tricks to teach these young Thundercats. He then asks Ft. Lauderdale if they’re ready for a banger.



Sheamus vs Pete Dunne

Dunne works the left arm quickly and starts with the finger manipulation. Shemaus turns this into a pin as Dunne tries for a the triangle. Sheamus lifts Dunne up, though, and drops him with a back breaker onto the knee! Sheamus leaves the ring, gives Pat a high five, and Dunne hits a dropkick out of the ring. Another, then Dune stomps onto the fingers of Sheamus.

We come back to Dunne covering Sheamus for a 1..2.NO!!! Dunne tries to punch down Sheamus over and over, but Sheamus is lovin it. He punches back, Pete chops Sheamus across the chest and shoulder Sheamus wants more, calling Dunne a bitch, so Pete hits him with a running forearm. Dunne beats down on him a few times more then runs…right into an axe handle. A big clothesline sends Pete flying. Another one in the corner. Sheamus lifts Pete and hits a powerslam.

Dunne tries for the beatdown of the chest, but Sheamus turns it around after ten and gets his own. He goes for the Brogue Kick, but Dunne with a step up enziguri! Dunne heads to the top rope! Moonsault! KNEE FROM SHEAMUS!!!!!! Right in the Petes! Cover! 1.2…NO!!! Sheamus climbs the corner with Dunne on his shoulders. Tries or White Noise, but Dunne slinks down and hits a powerbomb! Pin! 1..2…NO!!! Dunne shoves Sheamus’ hand into the turnbuckle pad then attacks with a bunch of rights.

Sheamus is trapped, ref holds Dunne back, but Dunne runs with a kick to the hand! Sheamus rips the buckle off the corner! BROGUE KICK!!! Cover! 1…2….3!!!!

Winner: Sheamus

It’s not every day you see something relatively innovative (or, at the least, new) all within the confines of an amazing match, but we got just that. It’s hard not to give Sheamus credit for calling his matches Bangers when he truly does just that…

Total Rating: ***3/4

Match Time: 11:33

We head backstage where The New Day and Odyssey Jones hype each other up. Jones leaves, and Kofi asks Woods if he’s alright, the energy seems off. Woods confesses that he just wishes Kofi would have talked to him about Jones. No one can replace Big E.

Kofi explains that this isn’t about bringing Jones into The New Day. Rmember when they first came up? It’s hard. But New Day? They are family. AS for Jones, he was in the same boat that they were back in the day. He was just hoping that they, as vets, would help Jones. Woods says Kofi is alright, he is the problem, Kofi is right.

IN comes Jones to give Woods a huge hug, and they all smile.

Bron Breakker is your new IC champ, and he’s got a video package to cover his career from beginning to current.

Looks like he caused quite a bit of property damage during his NXT run.

Recap of Ivy Nile attacking Maxxine last week, including a slam face first onto the announce table.

Ivy Nile is working out backstage, and here comes Chad Gable and The Creed Brothers all proud, saying this is the vision he had. Ivy says she gave Maxxine a chance. Ivy is the real deal, the Pitbull, and MAxxine was holding her back. Gable says after Nile defeats Maxxine, they will handle Wyatt Sicks. How are they made?

American Made.

Up next, Ivy Nile vs Maxxine

Nile gloats a bit before the bell, turning her back on Maxxine. Maxxine hits a dropkick then takes the fight to Ivy outside the ring. She sends Ivy into the barricade then scoops the leg for a Fisherman’s! Maxxine grabs Ivy by the head and tosses her over the announce table. Maxxine sends Ivy into the ring, then calls for the bell. Ivy kicks out fo the corner, though. She corners Maxxine. I still hear no bell.

The lights go out. The Wyatt Sicks is here! Fog fills the ring as the bell tolls, and the crowd cheers loudly. Ivy stands in the center, shaking her head, concerned. We zoom out to see Nikki Cross in the ring.

In come Gable and The Creeds to stand in front of Nile. But on the apron is the rest of them!

Nikki launches herself onto Ivy! In come The Wyatt Sicks to attack (less Uncle Howdy).

They clear the ring quickly, leaving Gable alone in the center of the ring. Gable stands, he tries to leave, but Nikki Cross is there to frighten him back into the arm of a waiting Uncle Howdy! SISTER ABIGAIL TO GABLE!!!!

Crowd calls for one more time as They all pose above Gable.

Damien Priest and Rhea Ripley cut a promo on the Great Value version of Judgment Day. Rhea warns Liv Morgan that she has only become the one thing she hates; a discount Rhea Ripley. At Bash in Berlin, the terror twins will put them through the mat.

CM Punk is here! He wishes a happy birthday to South Florida. He wants to congratulates the Panthers on winning the Stanley Cup.

I should note he’s got a leather strap around his neck. He lets them cheer for the Panthers a bit then says he has news for us. Before we get to that, he wants to tell us a story.

This weekend, he spent some time in NYC at Fanatics Fest. Someone in the green room asked him about this hot streak WWE is on right now. They asked why CM Punk thinks they’re on a hot streak – the answer is easy, it’s you. All of us. He met a lot of great fans. First person in line for pictures was this nice young lady in a wheelchair. She got up out of it, walked up to him, and told him that she just defeated cancer, and that somehow Punk was a source of strength. Makes him think of his friends he knows fighting cancer.

He also met someone from Taiwan, said she flew 15 hours for just maybe 15 seconds with CM Punk. Also a young guy who says he traveled 5,785 miles from Jordan just to see him. That means something to him. Means something to everyone in the back, but really means something to him because he missed us for ten years, so he gets excited to come to Florida for the first time in a while to share some news. Fans like us that drive him, that take the time.

He pulls out a bunch of bracelets fans made, and says he is Taylor Swift for men. Bracelets like these are just like the one Drew took off his body in his hometown. That’s the love, let’s talk about the hate.

Drew McIntyre. Drew hates him, wants nothing to do with him. Wants to wash his hands of him, yet he wears a bracelet with his beautiful wife’s name in it. Now here is the news, he made Drew a bracelet, and he talked to Pearce, and unless Drew is chicken, at Bash at Berlin, we’re getting a Strap Match.

Drew McIntyre walks out slowly and doesn’t seem too happy. Drew has been thinking all week about what he’s going to do to Punk. He’s had all these fantasies of the violence, then Punk challenges him to a strap match. He’s got a question – has Punk started drinking? Drew accepts. But that’s next week. He needs a receipt for last week. So how bout a little teaser. Lose the strap and let’s give em a show.

Punk questions losing the strap. The teaser was last week, let’s give the full picture this week. Or, Punk will give HIM the strap, just give Punk the bracelet.

Drew says no, Punk is a liar. Not a chance. Besides, AJ and Larry are safe on his wrist. Punk says unlike Drew in Berlin.

Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio get some promo time, with Liv doing a bulk of the talking while Dom stands all annoyingly behind her.

Dom says he wants a one-on-one with Priest tonight. He’s not the same guy. So leave Rhea in the back, he’ll leave Judgment Day behind, and go against him. If he’s man enough.



The New Day and Odyssey Jones vs The Final Testament

Woods and Cross to start but Kofi tags himself in and corners Cross then hits a few rights and a running splash. Another one. Kofi goes for a third and his a right hand as well. Whip to the ropes, Cross with a right hand.

We come back from a break, and Kofi reaches for a tag, but Cross pulls Kofi in and tosses him across the ring. He cheap shots Jones then walks over to his team and tags in Akam. He misses a shoulder in the corenr so Kofi reaches for a tag. He cant quite get to Woods. But he tags in Jones, who clocks Akam, the entering Rzar, and a back elbow to Cross in the corner. Kick from Akam, right hands from AOP then a whip but Jones hits a clothesline to both!

Razar grabs Kofi, Woods flies with an elbow drop to Akam! Slam to Woods! Jones mises a clothesline but catches Akam with A JOURNEY’S END AND A COVER! 1..2…..3!!!!



Winners: The New Day and Odyssey Jones



Total Rating: **

Match Time: 8:00

Kofi and Jones celebrate. Woods stands by, seemingly unhappy.

Before the match, Pearce tells Miz that he had every intention to suspend Reed, but if Miz really wants this match, then just let him know. Miz says he doesn’t know, but Reed took out R-Truth. He’s a friend. He doesn’t have a lot of those. The ones he does have, he fights for. He doesn’t know if he wants to…but he has to.



No Disqualification Match

Bronson Reed vs The Miz

The Miz tries to attack as soon as the bell rings, but Reed smashes him. Miz rolls out of the ring. Reed follows. Miz grabs a chair and smacks Reed a few times then Reed smacks the chair out of his hand. Miz sends Reed into the post. Miz toses the chair in the ring, then grabs a few more and sends them into the ring. Kendo sticks are next. Trash cans. Miz is tossin everything but th kitchen sink! Then he get the table to a huge pop. Miz sends it into the ring. Reed is in the ring. Miz grabs a kendo stick and smacks Reed across the back. Reed catches another swipe and clothelsines Miz then breaks the stick in half. Reed grabs the trash can and body slams Miz onto the table. Reed sets up a chair and sits on it, with his boot on the head of The Miz.

We are BACK and Miz hits Reed in the gut with the chair. He climbs the top and spins for a tornado DDT onto the chair. There is a table set up in the corner. Miz covers. Gets a 1!!! Miz with a kendo stick shot! Another! Again across the chest! One more time! Miz rushes the corner, and flies with a stick to the throat. Miz springboards, Reed catches him! Fireman’s! Tries for the DVD to the table, but Miz slinks off. Boot to the face! Another! Reed close to the table!

Miz tries for the Skull Crushing Finale into the table, but Reed reverses! DVD INTO THE TABLE! Reed to the top rope! TSUNAMI!!! COVER! 1.2…3!!!

Winner: Bronson Reed

Reed just be killin people.

Total Rating: *1/2

Match Time: 8:13

In true Reed fashion, he climbs the top rope ready to dive but BRAUN STROWMAN is here!!!! He rushes down the ramp and gets in th erring to ask Reed if he wants some! They stare each other down. Reed is all smiles.

Shemaus is backstage. His hand is all tore up, but he says some Guinness might help.

Beautiful Cathy is talking with Bron Breakker who says he is intelligent. There will be a tournament for the IC Title coming up. Of course Pearce is trying to slow him down. It’s not his fault he’ s a bad ass. He earned this title. Have the tournament, but to the poor soul that wins it and has the nerve to stand in front of him; he will spear that man through the floor and give him the beating of a lifetime.

After Dominik Mysterio makes his entrance for his match, Priest comes out. Of course, Carlito tries to tattack but Priest makes short work of him, then kicks Finn Balor and JD McDonagh in the face. Priest turns, stares down Dom. Dom turns and Rhea Ripley is right there. She blows a kiss to Dom. Priest enters the ring. Headbutt to Dom. Big right hand to Dom from Priest! Rhea leaves the ring with a smile, and clears the announce table. She clears the debris. Priest sends Dom outside.

Rhea grabs Dom bt the hea,d looks to do some damage, sets up for Rip Tide, but Liv Morgan comes by with a chair and attacks Rhea! Judgment Day corners Priest and attacks him with a four on one. Liv beats on Rhea on the table. Priest tries to fightback. Backstabber by Carlito. Judgment Day holds Priest’ head to watch as Liv sends Rhea into the post shoulder first, then tosses Rhea over the table. Another shoulder to the post. Finn to the top rope. Coup De Grace to Priest!

Here comes Liv as Rhea tries to enter the ring. ObLivion to Rhea! Finn with a few more stomps. Dom to the top rope. Frog Splash to Priest!

When we return, Finn has a message for Priest and Rhea. That was just as sample of what will happen at the Bash. Priest was champ because of them, and now he is not. Liv says at Bash, Liv will make Rhea her bitch.



Damage CTRL vs Pure Fusion Collective vs Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn

So I guess it’s one v one with tags bringing someone in. After some clearing of the ring, with officially start with Sane and Shayna. Baszler get sent out the ring then Iyo and Kairi double team an awkward flip onto everyone outside.

We come bak from break and Sonya hits a Kairi with a cheap shot. Zoey is the legal woman. She tries for a delayed suplex, but Sane hits a DDT instead! Tag to Baszler, who comes in to pull Sane to the center. Big kick from Sane. Alba with a blind tag. Iyo gets a tag, palm thrusts to everyone!!! Iyo sends Zoey into Shayna. Gyre to the corner, kick to Dawn, Iyo is kickin ass. She dodges a splash form Shayna then drops her into Alba’s lap. Missile dropkick to Isla and Zoey! Iyo double knees to the corners, hitting all four women. Iyo grabs, double under hook, Fyre escsapes, lands on her feet, kicks out the corner. To the top rope. Sane grabs her boot. Iyo with a right, locks the head, looks to fly. Sane with a blind tag. Sane comes in, double team superplex to Alba! Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Dawn breaks it up! IN comes Shayna to kick, headbutt from Fyre. Kick to Sonya off the apron. SPEAR FROM SANE!!! Sonya on the apron, Sane punhes her, Shayna kicks the leg, high knee, tag from Zoey. Kick to Fyre, tag to Baszler. In comes Iyo, DVD from Zoey, running kick from Shayna, Sane is on the top rope. She dives with a crossbody to both! Sane grabs Shayna, right hand to Sane! Sane with her own! They trade a few more blows. Baszler hits the ropes, Sane follows, hits a right, CLUTCH FROM SHAYNA! Sane backs her into the corenr a few times. Back fist from Sane! Sane to the top rope! Tag from Dawn!!!!

Sane still dives! But Shayna with the boots up! CLUTCH TO SAN!! BACKSTABBER FROM DAWN! SHE HOLDS ON! SHAYNA STILL HAS SANE! Alba to the top rope! SWANTON ONTO ALL OF THEM! COVER! 1..2…3!!!!



Winners: Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn

Iyo and Sane are a hell of a lot of fun to watch.

Total Rating: ***

Match Time: 9:37

We are backstage with Jey Uso and Jackie, and she asks if him and Sami are possibly reuniting as a tag team. Jey says Sami took some time off to clear his head. He told Jey something, though. If Sami can’t be champion, doesn’t mean Jey can’t be one. Jey is in the tournament.

Pat McAfee video package. He’s leaving for football season.



Randy Orton vs Ludwig Kaiser

After about half a minute of chants, Orton drops Kaiser with a huge shoulder tackle. Orton looks huge. Lol. Orton shoots the waist, gets the lock, Kaiser breaks the lock by bending the fingers. He gets his own waist lock but Orton breaks it with ease, works the arm then ets a side headlock takedown. Both men stand, backing Orton into the corner. Ref breaks it. Kick from Kaiser. Right hand to the head. Chop to Orton. Orton eats it, is shocked at the balls. Right hand to Kaiser, he lifts up and hits Kaiser with a sick ass Fallaway Slam. Orton mounts in the corner and gets the ten beat t othe delight of the crowd. Uppercut to Kaiser. Kaiser to the outside. Orton follows. Kaiser kicks, hits an uppercut, another. Another chop. Orton hits his own! He drags Kaiser otthe table, bounces his head on the table. Orton qith a back su—no!!!

GUNTHER IS HERE! He’s in the timekeeper’s area. He hops over the barricade, and here comes Kaiser to kick the knee! Kaiser breaks the count, hits Orton with his own back suplex! He gets into the ring, back out, then sends Orton into the steps knee first. Kaiser enters, leaves the ring on the opposite side and starts his run, gaining speed and hitting a dropkick to the knee into the steps.

We are back and Orton is hurtin in the ring as Kaiser continues to work on the bad knee. Kaise drives an elbow into the side of the knee as Orton tries to fight back with rights. He pulls the hair but Kaiser drives his fist into the knee. Orton turns him on his back and hits some punches. Kaiser drops a stomp to the knee. Kaiser tries to drop another stomp, but Orton just kicks his ass over the top rope to the outside! Hahha Damn. Orton with a right, a headbutt, he drags Kaiser over to the steps. Elbow from Kaiser, right hand, sends Orton into the steps face first. Kaiser rolls into the ring, leaves again, ready to run again with an attack! But this time, Orton is read! Big clothesline drops Kaiser! He hits a back suplex to Kaiser onto the table. Another! One more!!! FOUR TIMES! Orton into the ring. He brings Kaiser with him. POWERSLAM FROM ORTON! Orton drags Kaiser to the apron, loks for the DDT. Kaiser hangs Orton up! Enziguri! Cover! 1.2…NO!!!!

Orton up! To the corner! Superplex! Draping DDT! Orton hears the voices! Kaiser stands. RK—NO!!!! Rollup for 1..2..NO!!! Kaiser up! RKO!!! COVER! 1..2…3!!!!

Winner: Randy Orton

Nicley done, fellas. Nicely done.

Total Rating: ***

Match Time: 14:28

Gunther attacks Orton and he fight it out as the show ends!