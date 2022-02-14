wrestling / News

Pat McAfee Hits Superlative Overload In WWE WrestleMania Super Bowl Ad

February 13, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Wrestlemania 38 WWE Image Credit: WWE

WWE’s first ad for WrestleMania aired during the Super Bowl, and it features Pat McAfee using plenty of superlatives to describe the product. You can see the ad below for the Grandest Show of Them All, which aired during the Big Game.

WrestleMania 38 takes place on April 2nd and 3rd in Dallas, Texas and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network.

