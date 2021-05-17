Paul Heyman Comments on Roman Reigns’ WWE WrestleMania Backlash Win

Roman Reigns had a real fight on his hands to leave WrestleMania Backlash as Universal CHampion, and Paul Heyman commented on the win after the show. WWE has posted a clip from backstage at the PPV, where Reigns was approached by Megan Morant. While he just walked off, Heyman took a moment to comment on the match and if he thought it would end differently than it did at any point.

Heyman reacted with bemusement and asked to someone offscreen “Who hired her?” He then looked back to Morant and said, “Are you flirting with me? Are we supposed to act vulnerable around you now? Is that the thing? Roman Reigns is the end all, be all. He is the head of the table, the tribal chief, the reigning undisputed, incontrovertible Universal Heavyweight Champion. Cesaro was a qualified opponent, but he’s not a champion. That distinction belongs to Roman Reigns.”