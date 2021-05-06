Paul Heyman on Having Written Film Scripts, Buying the Rights Back After He Sold Them

– During an interview with El Brunch de WWE for WWE Español, Paul Heyman revealed he’s actually written some film scripts that he actually sold multiple times. However, he ultimately bought the rights back later on. Below are some highlights (via Fightful).

Paul Heyman on writing film scripts: “I have written some scripts. A writing partner of mine and I actually sold a script back in 2005 or 2006 but we didn’t like the director that they were going to pick for the movie, so we bought the script back. We sold it again in 2010-2011, right around that time, and again, we had some rights about buying the script back and we did. I’m a control freak and I like to do things a certain way and I have a demand for a certain quality in the things that I am associated with or I don’t want to be involved in them. I want things to be great. Greatest of all time, best you’ve ever seen. If it’s not that, I don’t want to be part of it.”

On joining Roman Reigns after Lesnar’s latest WWE run ended last year: “It’s why, for Paul Heyman, there was life after the run with Brock Lesnar. Because, if you think of what we accomplished in our 18 years together, both in WWE and UFC, [and] in writing a book, which was the best biography by a UFC or MMA fighter ever, my God, what else could I do in this industry. But then there was Roman Reigns. That’s an opportunity associated with something that can go down as the greatest of all time. So, in terms of screenplays, yes I have written them. No, I will not just throw it out to the highest bidder oh, I’m going to want a certain amount of control so that I can make sure that anything that I present to the public is of the utmost quality.”