– During a recent interview with Tetragrammaton, WWE talent Paul Heyman discussed the end of The Undertaker’s streak at WrestleMania 30 against Brock Lesnar. Heyman was ringside for the matchup as Lesnar’s onscreen manager at the time. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Paul Heyman on the end of Undertaker’s streak: “If this was anybody else’s promotion, I would suggest Undertaker himself, and anybody else observing would have a right to feel betrayed by the notion after a while that you would stop [The Streak], that you would end this, that you would take this away, but the fact is that it’s Vince McMahon.”

Heyman on how important the streak was: “That was more important than any title. … It had to be the right guy. The moment Vince came to [Lesnar and I] and said, ‘Here’s what I have in mind for Mania’ … The first thing in my mind was, ‘Oh my god, we’re getting the Streak.'”