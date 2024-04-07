– During a recent interview with Wrestle Rant’s Graham GSM Matthews, WWE’s Paul Heyman discussed his roles as The Special Counsel to the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns and also the Wiseman. According to Heyman, Reigns granted him those nicknames. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Paul Heyman on Roman Reigns coming up with “Special Counsel”: “Special counsel, Roman Reigns came up with, because I wanted to bestow upon him the name The Tribal Chief. He said, ‘The Tribal Chief would have a council and, therefore as the leader of my council, you would be my Special Counsel.’ But I never would have called myself the Wiseman, because that name has deep roots in WWE folklore.”

On Reigns also annointing him as his Wiseman: “I couldn’t give myself that name. I would be like anointing yourself king or emperor. Someone has to do it for you. One day out of the blue, Roman Reigns just said, ‘You are my Wiseman.’ It moved me to tears because it’s perhaps the greatest honor ever bestowed upon me in or out of this industry, with the exception of my children calling me ‘dad.’ So I try to live up to that on a daily basis.”