Paul London to Be Inducted Into Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame
March 24, 2023 | Posted by
Paul London is the latest announced member of the 2023 Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame class. GCW and Orange Crush announced on Friday that London will be inducted into the 2023 Hall of Fame class, as you can see below.
The ceremony will take place on April 2nd in Los Angeles, California over WrestleMania weekend.
*Indie HoF Update*
Inductee #6
PAUL LONDON
Plus:
Christopher Daniels (Kazarian)
Cheerleader Melissa (Prazak)
Jimmy Jacobs (Shelley)
Mike Modest (Blaustein)
Excalibur (TBA)#IndieHOF Class of 2023!
Sun 4/2 – Noon
The Millenium Biltmore
(Live from @Wrestlecon)
Ticket Info ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Y7Z0ByVoBj
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) March 24, 2023
