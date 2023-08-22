Paul Wight Gives Health Update, Hints At All In Appearance

In a recent interview with DAZN Wrestling, Paul Wight (fka WWE’s Big Show) shared an update on his fitness status after last year’s knee surgery (per Wrestling Inc). Wight explained the comparatively intense recovery process and also teased his appearance at the upcoming All In event in London this weekend. You can find some highlights from Wight and watch the full interview below.

On bouncing back from his knee surgery in 2022: “It’s amazing how difficult the knee is versus the hip. I think when I had my hips done, they came along a lot stronger, a lot faster. The knees are a lot more difficult. The rehab’s a lot more intensive. The pain afterward is a lot more intensive. They told me that going into it, but I didn’t believe them. But yeah, it’s been pretty intense. I’ve got full range of motion. I have more range of motion with my fixed knee than I did with my knee before. I’ve got 136-degree flexion and I’ve got zero [degree] straightening, so I’m above average. My knee hasn’t moved that good in 14 years.”

On when audiences can expect to see him back in the ring: “I would have to say if I was a betting person because I’m not allowed to stooge, I’d say the odds are pretty good that I’ll be here at Wembley… If I’m a gambling man, which I’m not, I would bet very strongly that there’s a high, high probability that Captain Insano will probably make it to Wembley.”