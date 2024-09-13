Paul Wight Recalls Being Ribbed By Hulk Hogan Via World Title In WCW

Paul Wight recently recalled how Hulk Hogan ribbed him by getting him to wear his newly-won WCW World Championship back in 1995. Wight looked back on the moment, which came after he beat Hogan for the title at Halloween Havoc 1995, in an interview with the Downunder The Ring podcast. You can see the highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On being ribbed by Hogan in WCW: “Hogan told me to wear the title through the airport as a rib, and you guys have been around wrestling you know what ribs are. He goes, ‘Hey brother, I want you to wear that title through the airport and let everybody know that you took that title from Hulk Hogan.’ So I was like okay yeah cause, I mean, what do I know, I’m green, I’m proud to wear the championship, why wouldn’t I wear the world title everywhere I go?”

On when he realized he was being ribbed: “He goes, ‘Put it in your bag you look like an idiot, he’s ribbing you,’ and he walked off and I was like, ‘Ah, he’s making fun of me.’ I had to take the title and put it in my bag; it was my first lesson.”