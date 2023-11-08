wrestling / News
Paul Wight Recalls WCW Making Him The Son of Andre the Giant
November 8, 2023 | Posted by
In an interview with T95: The Rock Station (via Wresting Inc), Paul Wight spoke about WCW giving him the gimmick of Andre the Giant’s son when he first arrived in the company. That lasted for about a year before eventually getting dropped.
He said: “That’s how they did things back in the day. When you get introduced, you’ve got to have some kind of legacy and validity of who they are. And that was one of the ways they did it. Arn Anderson wasn’t really Ole Anderson’s nephew — stuff like that. There was a lot of that going on. ‘Somebody related to somebody. That’s why they’re here.’ So they billed me as Andre’s son and we were off and running after that.“
More Trending Stories
- More On WWE NXT Moving to CW, Rights Fee Increase, Notes On NWA Reports
- Kevin Nash Has Suggestion on How Tony Khan Can Solve AEW’s Leak Problem
- Ted DiBiase On His History With Harley Race, Buzz Sawyer Not Being Liked
- Road Dogg Reveals WWE Wrestlers Who Hide Under the Ring Get Snacks, Undertaker Got ‘Good Food’