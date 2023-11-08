wrestling / News

Paul Wight Recalls WCW Making Him The Son of Andre the Giant

November 8, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Big Show The Giant Paul Wight Image Credit: WCW

In an interview with T95: The Rock Station (via Wresting Inc), Paul Wight spoke about WCW giving him the gimmick of Andre the Giant’s son when he first arrived in the company. That lasted for about a year before eventually getting dropped.

He said: “That’s how they did things back in the day. When you get introduced, you’ve got to have some kind of legacy and validity of who they are. And that was one of the ways they did it. Arn Anderson wasn’t really Ole Anderson’s nephew — stuff like that. There was a lot of that going on. ‘Somebody related to somebody. That’s why they’re here.’ So they billed me as Andre’s son and we were off and running after that.

