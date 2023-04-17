wrestling / News
PCO Defeats Eddie Edwards In a Last Rites Match At Impact Rebellion
PCO took home the win over Eddie Edwards in a Last Rites match at Impact Rebellion. The two former Honor No More members did battle on Sunday’s PPV, with PCO defeating Edwards by putting him in a casket and closing the lid.
PCO and Edwards began feuding since before Honor No More disbanded. You can see a couple highlights below:
.@PCOisNotHuman's shoulder is DISLOCATED!#Rebellion pic.twitter.com/4qFgOjnXpu
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 17, 2023
.@MrsAIPAlisha tried to get involved and it BACKFIRED! @PCOisNotHuman @TheEddieEdwards #Rebellion pic.twitter.com/2SbxVeeWgQ
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 17, 2023
