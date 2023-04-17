wrestling / News

PCO Defeats Eddie Edwards In a Last Rites Match At Impact Rebellion

April 16, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
PCO Impact Rebellion Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

PCO took home the win over Eddie Edwards in a Last Rites match at Impact Rebellion. The two former Honor No More members did battle on Sunday’s PPV, with PCO defeating Edwards by putting him in a casket and closing the lid.

PCO and Edwards began feuding since before Honor No More disbanded. You can see a couple highlights below:

