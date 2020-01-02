PCO Set to Appear at Canadiens vs. Jets Game Next Week

– ROH Wrestling has announced that ROH World champion PCO will appear at the Montreal Canadiens vs. Winnipeg Jets game that’s scheduled for January 6 at the Bell Centre. You can check out the full announcement below.

PCO at Montreal Canadiens versus Winnipeg Jets on January 6th, 7pm at Bell Centre

Montreal Quebec’s Native Son and NEW Ring of Honor World Champion, PCO (Pierre Carl Ouellet) will grace the Montreal Canadiens vs Winnipeg Jets hockey match this upcoming January 6th, 7pm at the Bell Centre.

Ouellet, also called The French Canadian Frankenstein and ROH’s World Heavyweight Champion, himself, has played in the Quebec Major College Hockey League and credits much of his success to the hard-hitting core values and rigorous regimen instilled in him by the sport.

Last Friday the 13th of December, it was the monster’s day, as PCO mashed his way to the ROH World Championship by defeating the previously unbeaten RUSH in a wild anything-goes match in the main event of Ring of Honor’s biggest show of the year at UMBC Event Center.

While the story of PCO being resurrected by his creator Destro may be fantastic, Pierre Carl Ouellet’s long and arduous journey to the world championship is every bit as extraordinary.

At 51, PCO became the oldest ROH World Champion in history, finally reaching the pinnacle in a 32-year career in which he has experienced more than his share of adversity.