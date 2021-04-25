PCO On Training With Georges St. Pierre, ROH’s Locker Room Leaders

PCO discussed his experiences training with UFC legend Georges St-Pierre, the locker room leaders in ROH and more in a new interview. PCO appeared on Spencer Love’s Love Wrestling for the interview and you can check out highlights and the video below, courtesy of the show:

On training with Georges St-Pierre: “Yeah, I think George was one of the most disciplined athletes that I’ve seen around me. When I trained with him, it was just training from morning to night, basically. We had done the workout training in the gym, bodybuilding type of deal where everything (was) for the strengths, and then we would go to his house, and then we’d run some sprints, and then we would run like – basically a bunch of sprints. I remember it was during December, it was super cold and [there was] a lot of ice and snow. We would go like every day. And after that, you know, I would do my own thing. So he was going to striking coaches, and then he had his jujitsu course and then – he had like four or five trainings per day. [He] was non stop.

“I trained with him for maybe three months, and I learned so much. I learned so much. When I saw him having all the success that he had, to me, it was no fluke, no luck. A lot of people, sometimes they think someone is lucky to have like great skills or anything like that. He worked for everything that he had. Even on his days off, he would reinvest this money. Let’s say he had a big fight and he could have two, three months off. He would just go on a trip [to] Thailand and just find a place to train there. Or, if he would fly to Japan for conferences and things like that, he would find the time to train. He just loves it, though. I mean, [he’s] still got to be disciplined, but he’s very passionate about what he does. When you got the passion of what you’re doing, that helps a little bit. But, sometimes I’ve seen other pros that didn’t train hard. I’ve sometimes had the feeling that a lot of guys trained because they had to train. George I felt like he trained because he liked to train. It was just the way he was built, just the way he built himself, because it’s all about habits. It has to become a habit.”

On ROH’s locker room leaders: “You see a lot of them but we don’t really – it’s hard for for me to see someone in a dressing locker room or meeting or just [the] roster getting all together and to pinpoint the leaders. That’s not hard during a meeting, but I don’t have the chance to see them at home, how they go and what they do. Like, no one knows really what I do and what – you know, pretty much everybody’s on their own once you go back home. You can go to the gym on the road, but it’s not gonna show. I think the real question is what we do when there’s nobody watching us. I think that’s where the real challenge is. It’s not when someone is watching you and says like, ‘okay, there’s people watching. I’m gonna step in the ring and I’m gonna show them that I work hard all the time.’ If you don’t do nothing at home, it’s not going to – I don’t think it’s gonna work. I think it’s all what you do when there’s nobody watching you. I like guys like Jay Letal. He’s a good leade for Ring of Honor. I believe he’s very passionate about what he does and he knows what he’s talking about. So I really I really like Jay Lethal as a leader. I think he’s a cool guy, like good knowledge for the business and things like that. Matt Taven’s another one who takes a lot of lead in Ring of Honor. There’s plenty. Jay Briscoe was another leader. Both Briscoes, but Jay’s a little bit more verbal. There’s plenty of good leaders. I mean, Dalton Castle, there’s so many. It’s hard to just – I don’t like to mention names like that, because sometimes I forget one name and someone messages me.”

On where he’d like to work that he hasn’t yet: “I was asked so many times to go to India. I would love to go there, but I don’t think it was the right timing when I was asked because I was under contract with Ring of Honor. It was tough for me because I’m exclusive with Ring of Honor, I can’t work for any other promotions, so I turned it down.”