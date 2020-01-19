wrestling / News

Various News: PCO Announced For ROH Supercard, Grizzled Young Veterans On Facing Undisputed Era, Swerve City Video Featuring Lio Rush

– ROH has announced that ROH World Champion PCO will be a part of Supercard of Honor on April 4 in Lakeland, Florida. He joins Jay White, KENTA, El Phantasmo, Taiji Ishimori, Will Ospreay, Jay Lethal, Dragon Lee, Slex, Marty Scurll, and RUSH.

– WWE has posted a video in which the Grizzled Young Veterans comment on their Dusty Classic semifinal match with the Undisputed Era this Wednesday.

– A new behind-the-scenes video from Swerve City Podcast, featuring Lio Rush:

