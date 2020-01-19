wrestling / News
Various News: PCO Announced For ROH Supercard, Grizzled Young Veterans On Facing Undisputed Era, Swerve City Video Featuring Lio Rush
– ROH has announced that ROH World Champion PCO will be a part of Supercard of Honor on April 4 in Lakeland, Florida. He joins Jay White, KENTA, El Phantasmo, Taiji Ishimori, Will Ospreay, Jay Lethal, Dragon Lee, Slex, Marty Scurll, and RUSH.
ROH WORLD CHAMPION PCO SIGNED FOR SUPERCARD OF HONOR APRIL 4 IN LAKELAND, FLORIDA!
PCO is #GoingToLakeland
Full details: https://t.co/cKRYzAdph2
Tickets are on sale now! Join us LIVE in Lakeland ☀️
🎟https://t.co/D9ROLjwVIM pic.twitter.com/LD0ngbPEAR
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) January 18, 2020
– WWE has posted a video in which the Grizzled Young Veterans comment on their Dusty Classic semifinal match with the Undisputed Era this Wednesday.
The Grizzled Young Veterans @ZackGibson01 and @JamesDrake_GYT stunned the #NXTUniverse last Wednesday on #WWENXT.
This Wednesday…
They plan on “shocking the system.” #DustyClassic pic.twitter.com/KTsxoF85Ib
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 18, 2020
– A new behind-the-scenes video from Swerve City Podcast, featuring Lio Rush:
More Trending Stories
- Chris Jericho On Being Asked to Join the nWo, Says He Legitimized AEW, Explains How He Has Managed To Stay On Top For So Long
- Jim Ross Discusses Why He Doesn’t Think Chris Benoit Will Be Inducted Into the WWE Hall of Fame
- Allysin Kay Responds to Tessa Blanchard Statement, Calls Her a Liar and ‘Scumbag’
- Details On Two Names That Will Be In Houston On Royal Rumble Weekend (Possible Spoilers)