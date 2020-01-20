PCO Takes On Dragon Lee At ROH Bound By Honor

– Ring of Honor announced World Champion PCO will take on Television Champion Dragon Lee at Bound by Honor on Feb. 28.

The two singles champions in ROH will collide at Bound By Honor in Nashville on Feb. 28, when PCO puts the ROH World Title on the line against ROH World Television Champion Dragon Lee.

If Lee defeats PCO for the title, he would join Jay Lethal as the only competitors in ROH history to hold the World Title and World Television Title simultaneously.

This is more than a dream match, as it is also another chapter in the bitter rivalry between Villain Enterprises (PCO, Marty Scurll, Brody King and Flip Gordon) and La Faccion Ingobernable (Lee, RUSH and Kenny King).

PCO captured the title from Lee’s brother, RUSH, at Final Battle on Dec. 13, and won by disqualification over RUSH in the rematch in Atlanta on Jan. 11. Lee has the full support of his brother, who said that it doesn’t matter which of them is ROH World Champion as long as the title is with LFI.

Lee has been on a roll as of late. He handed Jeff Cobb a rare pinfall loss in November and ended Shane Taylor’s seven-month reign as ROH World Television Champion at Final Battle.

As good as Lee has been, however, taking the title from the seemingly indestructible PCO will be a tall order.

Will Lee become a double champion? Or will he suffer the same fate his brother did against PCO?

Join us live in Nashville or streaming for HonorClub to find out!

ROH PRESENTS BOUND BY HONOR

FRIDAY, FEB. 28, 7 P.M. CT

NASHVILLE MUNICIPAL AUDITORIUM

417 4TH AVE N

NASHVILLE, TN 37201

PURCHASE TICKETS

ALREADY SIGNED:

ROH WORLD TITLE MATCH

CHAMPION PCO vs. ROH WORLD TV CHAMPION DRAGON LEE

VILLAIN ENTERPRISES (BRODY KING & FLIP GORDON) vs. LA FACCIÓN INGOBERNABLE (RUSH & KENNY KING W/AMY ROSE)

JEFF COBB & DAN MAFF vs. JAY & MARK BRISCOE

“THE VILLAIN” MARTY SCURLL vs. FLEX