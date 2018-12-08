wrestling / News
PCW Ultra Results 12.07.18: Jake Atlas Beats ACH in Main Event
– Below are some PCW Ultra results from last night in Wilmington, California. The results are courtesy of PWInsider.
* Shane Strickland defeated Pentagon Jr. for the PCW Ultra Championship.
* Tessa Blanchard defeated Delilah Doom.
* Warbeast defeated The Border Patrol.
* Sami Callihan defeated Brody King in King’s last appearance here before heading to Ring of Honor. Post-match King bid a fond farewell to the locals, PCW and thanked the Santino Bros Training Camp.
* Taya Valkyrie defeated Heather Monroe.
* Eli Everfly defeated Hammerstone, Lil Cholo & fill in for MJF.
* Jake Atlas defeated ACH.