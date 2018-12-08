PCW Ultra Results 12.07.18: Jake Atlas Beats ACH in Main Event

– Below are some PCW Ultra results from last night in Wilmington, California. The results are courtesy of PWInsider.

* Shane Strickland defeated Pentagon Jr. for the PCW Ultra Championship.

* Tessa Blanchard defeated Delilah Doom.

* Warbeast defeated The Border Patrol.

* Sami Callihan defeated Brody King in King’s last appearance here before heading to Ring of Honor. Post-match King bid a fond farewell to the locals, PCW and thanked the Santino Bros Training Camp.

* Taya Valkyrie defeated Heather Monroe.

* Eli Everfly defeated Hammerstone, Lil Cholo & fill in for MJF.

* Jake Atlas defeated ACH.