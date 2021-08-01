wrestling / News
Peacock Adds WCW Clash of the Champions, ECW Hardcore TV, More
Peacock has added a bunch of new WWE content to the service, including WCW Clash of the Champions and more. As PWInsider reports, the streaming platform added the following on Sunday:
* WCW Clash of the Champions
* WWE: The Music Power 10
* WWE Break It Down
* Swerve City Podcast
* The Not Sam Wrestling Show
* Undertaker Celebrating 25 Phenomenal Years special
* Hall of Fame Red Carpet broadcasts
* Crazy, Stupid, Love Show
* WWE Ride Along
* Chasing Glory with Lilian Garcia
* ECW Hardcore TV (2000)
* Formerly Known As
* More episodes of WWF All-Star Wrestling
* More episodes of Drew & A
* The 2017 Mae Young Classic
As has been noted, Peacock is working on fulfilling their commitment to add all WWE Network content to the service by SummerSlam.