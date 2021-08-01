Peacock Adds WCW Clash of the Champions, ECW Hardcore TV, More

Peacock has added a bunch of new WWE content to the service, including WCW Clash of the Champions and more. As PWInsider reports, the streaming platform added the following on Sunday:

* WCW Clash of the Champions

* WWE: The Music Power 10

* WWE Break It Down

* Swerve City Podcast

* The Not Sam Wrestling Show

* Undertaker Celebrating 25 Phenomenal Years special

* Hall of Fame Red Carpet broadcasts

* Crazy, Stupid, Love Show

* WWE Ride Along

* Chasing Glory with Lilian Garcia

* ECW Hardcore TV (2000)

* Formerly Known As

* More episodes of WWF All-Star Wrestling

* More episodes of Drew & A

* The 2017 Mae Young Classic

As has been noted, Peacock is working on fulfilling their commitment to add all WWE Network content to the service by SummerSlam.