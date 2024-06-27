wrestling / News
Penta El Zero Miedo Recalls Match With CM Punk, Says He Had Something To Prove
Penta El Zero Miedo recently looked back at his AEW match with CM Punk and what his mindset was going into the bout. The two faced off on the April 13th, 2022 episode of Dynamite with Punk coming out ahead. Penta spoke about the match during his recent interview with Comiendo Carnitas and said that he had his eyes on proving he was among the best wrestlers.
“There is always a level of discomfort to be the best as a wrestler,” he said (transcription and translation per Fightful). “Remember my match with CM Punk? I tried to get a good match and Punk was very nice, but my main concern in that match was to prove the world that I can compete on par with Punk competitively and in popularity in the arena, especially with someone maybe was earning 50 times more than I was because of everything he had done in WWE, the indies and everything he had done in the past.”
He continued, “He is a smart man in the business and knows every detail known, and my goal with that match against him was to prove my popularity was on par with his and I succeeded.”
Penta also addressed his AEW status and rumors of WWE having interest in him during the same interview.
More Trending Stories
- Matt Hardy Says Jeff Hardy Is Hoping To Build Equity With TNA Run, Show People He’s Different
- Triple H Says WWE Is Not A Sport, But A ‘Movie About A Sport’
- Jeff Jarrett On Why Fans Are Critical Of The King Of The Mountain Concept
- Bruce Prichard Looks Back On Paul Bearer’s Concrete Crypt, Felt Bad For All Involved