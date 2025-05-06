wrestling / News

Penta Debuts New Theme Featuring Tool Guitarist On WWE Raw

May 5, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Penta WWE Raw 5-5-25 Image Credit: WWE

Penta came out to a new entrance theme featuring Tool’s Adam Jones on this week’s WWE Raw. Monday night’s episode saw the Raw star come out to the ring to a new theme, which features the Tool guitarist on guitar.

Penta battled JD McDonagh, coming out with a win.

