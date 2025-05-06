wrestling / News
Penta Debuts New Theme Featuring Tool Guitarist On WWE Raw
May 5, 2025 | Posted by
Penta came out to a new entrance theme featuring Tool’s Adam Jones on this week’s WWE Raw. Monday night’s episode saw the Raw star come out to the ring to a new theme, which features the Tool guitarist on guitar.
Penta battled JD McDonagh, coming out with a win.
PENTA's entrance music is even more 🔥🔥🔥 now thanks to @AdamJones_tv of @Tool on guitar!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/lKPHDvU6nU
— WWE (@WWE) May 6, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Ted DiBiase Recalls ‘Horrible’ Match Against Ultimate Warrior at 1990 Tokyo Dome Show
- Rikishi Thinks The Rock Was Right To Not Show Up At WrestleMania 41
- Gigi Dolin & Cora Jade Address Report Regarding WWE Releases & ‘Not Working Hard’
- Ted DiBiase Names The Best Enhancement Worker He’s Been In The Ring With