Charlie Dempsey & Pete Dunne Added To Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XIV

July 24, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Charlie Dempsey Josh Barnett's Bloodsport XIV Image Credit: GCW

Pete Dunne and Charlie Dempsey are headed to Bloodsport XIV battle. Josh Barnett announced on Thursday that the WWE and WWE NXT star will be in action, as will Slade, at the August 2nd event in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Barnett wrote:

“A Catch Wrestler
A British Strong Style bruiser
A total F-ing Maniac

All three making their Bloodsport returns on 8/2 and Josh Barnett’s: Bloodsport XIV.

Limbs wrenched
Teeth knocked loose
BLOOD on the mats

Get your tickets NOW or miss the chance to see these men in the Hardest Hitting event in all of Professional Wrestling.”

The updated card for the show is:

* Nattie Neidhart vs. Masha Slamovich
* Jordan Blade vs. Janai Kai
* Charlie Dempsey vs. TBA
* Pete Dunne vs. TBA
* Slade vs. TBA
* Timothy Thatcher vs. TBA
* Jonathan Gresham vs. TBA
* Matt Mako vs. TBA
* Dominic Garrini vs. TBA
* Nick Comoroto vs. TBA
* Simon Gotch vs. TBA

