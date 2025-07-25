Charlie Dempsey & Pete Dunne Added To Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XIV

Pete Dunne and Charlie Dempsey are headed to Bloodsport XIV battle. Josh Barnett announced on Thursday that the WWE and WWE NXT star will be in action, as will Slade, at the August 2nd event in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Barnett wrote:

“A Catch Wrestler

A British Strong Style bruiser

A total F-ing Maniac All three making their Bloodsport returns on 8/2 and Josh Barnett’s: Bloodsport XIV. Limbs wrenched

Teeth knocked loose

BLOOD on the mats Get your tickets NOW or miss the chance to see these men in the Hardest Hitting event in all of Professional Wrestling.”

The updated card for the show is:

* Nattie Neidhart vs. Masha Slamovich

* Jordan Blade vs. Janai Kai

* Charlie Dempsey vs. TBA

* Pete Dunne vs. TBA

* Slade vs. TBA

* Timothy Thatcher vs. TBA

* Jonathan Gresham vs. TBA

* Matt Mako vs. TBA

* Dominic Garrini vs. TBA

* Nick Comoroto vs. TBA

* Simon Gotch vs. TBA