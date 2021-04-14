wrestling / News
Pete Dunne Has No Plans to Relaunch ATTACK! Pro Wrestling at the Moment
April 14, 2021 | Posted by
– A fan tweet prompted NXT Superstar Pete Dunne to respond on the current status of his ATTACK! Pro Wrestling promotion, based in Cardiff, Wales. The initial tweet by user Golazo Dan indicated that the promotion is “dissolved” as of April 20, 2021.
Pete Dunne tweeted in response, “No plans to relaunch while I’m in the states. Post-pandemic and speaking out means it would require much more attention than I can give right now.” You can view his message below.
No plans to relaunch while I’m in the states. Post-pandemic and speaking out means it would require much more attention than I can give right now.
— Pete Dunne (@PeteDunneYxB) April 14, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Rob Van Dam on If He’s Interested in Working For AEW, Being Fine If He Doesn’t Wrestle Again
- Taz Not Happy About Being Unacknowledged By WWE Tweet About ECW Anniversary
- 411’s WWE Chronicle Report: Edge on Tearing His Triceps, Being in WrestleMania Main Event
- Heath Slater Explains Why He Turned Down Contract To Return To WWE