Pete Dunne Has No Plans to Relaunch ATTACK! Pro Wrestling at the Moment

– A fan tweet prompted NXT Superstar Pete Dunne to respond on the current status of his ATTACK! Pro Wrestling promotion, based in Cardiff, Wales. The initial tweet by user Golazo Dan indicated that the promotion is “dissolved” as of April 20, 2021.

Pete Dunne tweeted in response, “No plans to relaunch while I’m in the states. Post-pandemic and speaking out means it would require much more attention than I can give right now.” You can view his message below.