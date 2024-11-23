– During a recent interview with Power and Glory, wrestler Peter Avalon defended the use of supernatural characters and fantasy in wrestling. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Peter Avalon on wrestling being fantasy storytelling: “Wrestling is fantasy in itself. I think it absolutely can, it’s just how you tell the story.”

On Bray Wyatt and the Wyatt Family: “Not everything hit – I thought – as well as it should, but tons of stuff hit better than it might have, you know, it was incredible – an incredible fantasy. … I love it when it’s complete bulls**t, I love it, I loved Undertaker being magic, you know, I loved Kane being able to control Hellfire.”