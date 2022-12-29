Petition Started To Get Bushwhacker Luke Into WWE Royal Rumble

Bushwhacker Luke had an infamous Royal Rumble moment, and a petition has been launched to give him another shot. John Crowther, who co-wrote the memoir The Bushwhackers: Blood, Sweat & Cheers, launched the petition on Change.org to get the 75 year-old WWE Hall of Famer into this year’s Rumble.

The petition, which you can see here, has 226 signees as of this writing and reads as follows:

Bushwhacker Luke, one-half of the 2015 WWE Hall of Fame tag team, The Bushwhackers, has recently stated that he would love to return for one last go in the WWE as an entrant in the 2023 Royal Rumble on January 28, 2023, at the San Antonio, Texas Alamodome. As you may know, one of Bushwhacker Luke’s most memorable Royal Rumble appearances was in the 1991 Royal Rumble, when he famously marched to the ring and was eliminated by Earthquake John Tenta in four seconds. Now, at the age of 75, he’s ready to return! So, please sign the petition and urge the WWE to bring back Bushwhacker Luke for one last ride at the 2023 Royal Rumble!!! Wooaahh Yeeaahh!!

The Royal Rumble takes place on January 28th, 2023.