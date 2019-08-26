wrestling / News
WWE News: Peyton Royce and Shawn Spears Get Married, Xavier Woods Unboxing Video, Drake Maverick and Rob Stone Bicker On Twitter
– WWE’s Peyton Royce and AEW’s Shawn Spears got married over the weekend.
– UpUpDownDown has posted a new video with Xavier Woods having a mystery unboxing livestream.
– After Fox Sports analyst Rob Stone briefly became 24/7 Champion over the weekend, he and Drake Maverick have been trading shots on Twitter. In the latest, Stone mocked the fact that Maverick’s wife Renee Michelle is now following him on Twitter.
I see @1ReneeMichelle now follows me. Can’t blame her. Hard (or not so much) times for @WWEMaverick pic.twitter.com/79HVWkbhHV
— Rob Stone (@RobStoneONFOX) August 25, 2019
You don’t know what HARD TIMES are daddy!
I will not be ridiculed by somebody who is famous for bad one-liners during BOWLING games! https://t.co/JhWIfkGXLL
— Drake Maverick (@WWEMaverick) August 25, 2019
