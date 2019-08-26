wrestling / News

WWE News: Peyton Royce and Shawn Spears Get Married, Xavier Woods Unboxing Video, Drake Maverick and Rob Stone Bicker On Twitter

August 26, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– WWE’s Peyton Royce and AEW’s Shawn Spears got married over the weekend.

– UpUpDownDown has posted a new video with Xavier Woods having a mystery unboxing livestream.

– After Fox Sports analyst Rob Stone briefly became 24/7 Champion over the weekend, he and Drake Maverick have been trading shots on Twitter. In the latest, Stone mocked the fact that Maverick’s wife Renee Michelle is now following him on Twitter.

