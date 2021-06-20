Peyton Royce Files for ‘The IInspiration’ Trademark

– According to a report by F4WOnline.com, former WWE Superstar Cassie MacIntosh (aka Peyton Royce off The IIconics) has filed a trademark for the term, “The IInspiration,” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

According to the USPTO’s website, she filed the trademark on June 15 under her full legal name, Cassandra Lee MacIntosh. It had the following description:

IC 025. US 022 039. G & S: Hats; Shirts; Socks; Bandanas; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personalities; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personalities; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestling and sports entertainment personalities in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes

Previously, MacIntosh filed for the trademark on “Cassie Lee” in April following her WWE release. That likely suggests that Peyton Royce will be using “Cassie Lee” as her new ring name or professional name for her post-WWE career. Her tag team partner in The IIconics, Billie Kay, was also released from WWE last April.