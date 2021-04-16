Peyton Royce Issues Statement On WWE Release

It was reported yesterday that Peyton Royce was released from WWE, along with her IIconics partner Billie Kay, Samoa Joe, Mickie James and others. In a post on Twitter, Peyton Royce issued a statement thanking WWE, Vince McMahon, Triple H and others for her time in the company. She wrote:

“Although my heart is in need of some repairs I must send out some thanks. To Mr McMahon & HHH for allowing me the opportunity to work for you. I have loved every moment of it & I will cherish my memories at WWE for the rest of my life. Some of my wildest dreams came true under your roof. I cannot thank my wonderful fans enough. You all fuel my passion & my soul. I’ll never be able to thank you enough for your love through the years. I wouldn’t have had these opportunities without you!

“To all the women & men I have shared the ring & locker room with these past 6 years, thank you! All of your texts these past 24 hours have meant the world to me. I will miss your great minds, our memories but mostly our friendship. I’m so grateful to have met you all. You’ve made me a better person. My hope is that I have made my country, my family & friends back home proud. If so, I feel success in that. Without their support of me chasing my dreams since I was merely 10 years old, I couldn’t have done it.”

My husband has been my absolute rock & my guidance through my whole journey here. I am so lucky to have his love & support. Baba, thank you for believing in me/ my vision, for supporting my crazy ideas & always making me feel like I can accomplish anything my mind desires. You make my life whole. This chapter of my life has finished but I know in my heart I’m not done just yet. This really is just the beginning & I’m excited to get to work on the future.“