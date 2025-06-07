Philippou Brothers Give Update On Deathmatch Documentary, Aiming For Early 2026 Release

The Philippou Brothers recently gave an update on their documentary about deathmatch wrestling, saying they’re hoping for a release early next year. The Talk To Me and Bring Her Back directors spoke with Discussing Film for an interview promoting the latter film, and they were asked what’s next for them.

“The next thing we’re doing as soon as we wrap press on this is a documentary on deathmatch wrestling,” Michael Philippou said. “It’s like professional wrestling but [an] extreme version of it. It’s extreme performance art with glass, barbed wire, thumbtacks. We had been shooting it between Talk to Me & Bring Her Back. We’d been shooting and editiing it, so we’re probably 60%, 70% done. So the second half of this year we’ll be finishing that off.”

Daniel Philippou added, “Hopefully, that’ll premiere early next year.”