Pics, Video From Mixed Match Challenge Finals At WWE TLC

– The winners of the Mixed Match Challenge 2 were revealed at WWE TLC. As you can see in the highlights below, R-Truth and Carmella defeated Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox to win the second season of the Facebook Watch series.

As the winners, Truth and Carmella will be the #30 entrants in their respective Royal Rumble matches. In addition, they won a trip to go anywhere in the world. R-Truth revealed he had chosen for the team, and chose WWE Headquarters.

