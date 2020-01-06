Plot Details Revealed For Miz & Mrs. Season Two Episodes

– The plot details for the first ten episodes of Miz & Mrs. are now available. PWInsider reports that the loglines for the episodes are as seen below.

The second season of the series premieres on January 29th on E!.

January 29 “Monroe’s First Wrestlemania” – Mike and Maryse celebrate Monroe’s first birthday at Wrestlemania, and try to sneak in alone time.

February 5 “Miz Little Lies” – Mike and Maryse must unpack their things, including the truth, as they move back to LA.

February 12 “Gender Baby Miztery” – Mike and Maryse host baby number two’s gender reveal party; George seeks his 15 minutes of fame.

February 19 “A Star Isn’t Born” – Maryse teaches Mike how pregnancy feels; Mike tries to land a song on Ryan Cabrera’s new album.

February 26 “Driving Miz Crazy” – As Mike deals with car trouble, Maryse focuses on crafting the perfect family photo.

March 4 “Miz The Miz Day” – Mike is given a key to his hometown during the Mizanins’ sweaty trip to Cleveland.

March 11 “Baby Moon or Bust” – Maryse tries to convince her husband to take a babymoon; Mike takes a gamble on a $10,000 toy.

March 18 “Mizanin Family Tradition” – Mike and Maryse practice minding two kids at once while searching for a new family tradition.

March 25 “Mr. Miz to the Rescue” – With Mike away, George helps around the house; Maryse has her own issues.

Apoil 1 “The IT Family of Four” – Mike casts Monroe in the role of her life; Maryse preps for the next addition to the IT family.