AEW News: Possible Opponent For Britt Baker or Bea Priestley at For Fight For the Fallen, Ticket Sales Update
July 12, 2019
– A possible opponent has emerged for either Dr. Britt Baker or Bea Priestley at Fight For the Fallen this weekend. The WON reports that Shoko Nakajima is off of Tokyo Joshi Pro’s July 13th show due to her debut for AEW, and her opponent has not been named.
Baker and Priestley are both confirmed for matches at the show, with their opponents yet to be named. Nakajima is Tokyo Joshi Pro’s Princess of Princess Champion.
– The site also reports that about 450 tickets remain to be sold at Daily’s Place for Fight For the Fallen. The arena will be set up for 5,180 fans.
