UPDATED: Possible Spoiler on Main Event & Match Layout for WWE Elimination Chamber 2022

UPDATE: PWInsider is now reporting the following updated match order for today’s WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 card:

* Rey Mysterio vs. The Miz (Kickoff show, match has already taken place)

* WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Goldberg (Main Card opener)

* Raw Women’s Championship #1 Contender’s Elimination Chamber Match: Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair vs. Doudrop vs. Nikki A.S.H. vs. Alexa Bliss

* Naomi & Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair & Sonya Deville

* No Disqualification Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss

* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lita

* SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos (c) vs. Viking Raiders

* WWE Championship Elimination Chamber Match: Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Brock Lesnar vs. Austin Theory vs. Riddle vs. Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles (Main Event)

WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 starts at 12:00 pm ET / 9:00 am PT today. The event will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and WWE Network everywhere else. 411 will be providing live play-by-play coverage for today’s show.