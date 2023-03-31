Possible Spoilers On Wrestlers In Los Angeles for Wrestlemania

PWInsider reports there are two wrestlers in Los Angeles for Wrestlemania, although it’s unknown if they will appear on camera.

One of these is Randy Orton, who has been out of action since May of last year due to back injuries. Orton is there for Wrestlemania weekend festivities but there’s been no word on if he’s ready for a return yet.

Meanwhile, WWE also brought in Gangrel for the weekend and it’s likely he will do something with Edge for the Hell in a Cell match with Finn Balor on night two. Gangrel already appeared for the CCW TV tapings in Anaheim last night.