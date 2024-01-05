Note on Possible Successors To Kevin Dunn’s Role in WWE, Note on Dunn’s Future

As previously reported, Kevin Dunn has left the company after over three decades, ending his time as Executive Producer & Chief, Global Television Distribution.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that there have been a few names discussed for Dunn’s replacement, although a source noted that it wound be unwise to assume anything. One name that was discussed was AEW’s Michael Mansury, who was previously groomed to replace Dunn before his exit. While he’s someone Triple H may want, he is likely under a long-term deal with AEW.

Another name discussed was Marty Miller, who works as a Director. However that job differs from Dunn’s in several ways, including dealing with budgets. At one point, there was an attempt for Chris Kaiser to handle production budgets while Dunn handled the show, which could be what happens now. It could be that Kaiser works on budget and Miller handles production.

PWInsider reports that Dunn, meanwhile, has not retired from working completely, just retired from WWE. He is said to be looking at film and TV projects and isn’t expected to return to wrestling.

Dunn was praised before he left, although there has been people vocal that Dunn did so because he felt disrespected and was a “Vince McMahon guy.” The relationship between WWE (or rather, TKO) was getting more strained as time went on and one source noted that it was “getting uglier” after Dunn put in his notice. It had been noted that Dunn didn’t want to be bossed around by anyone other than McMahon.