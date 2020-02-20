wrestling / News
Potential Spoiler For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite
February 19, 2020 | Posted by
A couple of interesting names spotted at the site of tonight’s AEW Dynamite in Atlanta, Georgia. As you can see below (h/t to Wrestling Inc), Austin Aries and Diamond Dallas Page were seen arriving at the arena for tonight’s show.
There is as of yet no word on if the two will be appearing on tonight’s show. Page lives in the Atlanta area and Aries has been training with DDP, so it’s entirely possible they could just be visiting backstage. We’ll have live coverage of Dynamite kicking off shortly.
DDP and Austin Aires at State Farm Arena pic.twitter.com/Kin5iemroc
— M (@MarkRedbeliever) February 19, 2020
