Powerhouse Hobbs Says He Is Going To Start Bringing Life Into His Character

Powerhouse Hobbs recently did an interview with Uproxx, where he discussed a wide range of topics.

During the interview, the AEW star discussed branching out with his television character.

“I’m going to start bringing my life into my character, the things that I hate, the things that I love. I’m just gonna show everyone how much more intense I can be, how destructive I can be, how I don’t give a shit at times who’s in my way,” Hobbs says. “In the end, this business, there only can be one. It’s going to come to a point where I’m going to show everybody that it’s all about me. They’re either going to be with me or be against me. It doesn’t matter. They boo me, I’m just going to start tearing everything up in front of them. I think that’s what wrestling is missing a little bit. That one guy who makes people afraid, but they want to see him kick someone’s ass. I feel that it’s time to bring it out.”