PPV Numbers For AAA: Invading New York Very Low

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the PPV numbers for AAA: Invading NY were said to be extremely low, with zero buys in more than one market with a high percentage of Hispanics. The numbers at this time appear to be less than sixty in the US, and that might be high because early market actuals included heavy Hispanic markets.

There was very little promotion for the event. While FITE TV was promoted on websites, the fact that it was on TV PPV was not. Cain Velasquez went on Ariel Helwani’s show to do so with his El Toro mask, but he said the show was on Twitch. It was not available on Twitch.