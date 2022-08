AEW makes its debut in Canada in October, and the pre-sale codes have been revealed. PWInsider reports that the October 12th and 13th tapings go on pre-sale on Thursday, and the presale code is RYTOJG. The links to pre-order on Thursday at 10 AM ET are below via Ticketmaster:

* October 12th: AEW Dynamite (Link)

* October 13th: AEW Rampage (Link)

The official on-sale date for the tapings are Friday at 10 AM ET.