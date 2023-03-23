wrestling / News
Pre-Sale Codes For AEW Canadian Tour In June & July
AEW is touring Canada this summer, and the pre-sale code for events in June and July have been revealed. PWInsider reports that the following pre-sale codes are available for the shows, with the pre-sales beginning tomorro3w at 10 AM local time:
* June 28th: Dynamite & Rampage in Hamilton, Ontario – MTWNY9 (link)
* July 5th: Dynamite & Rampage in Edmonton, Alberta – TSQRW7 (link)
* July 8th: AEW House Rules show in Regina, Saskatchewan – LTRS71 (link)
* July 12th: Dynamite & Rampage in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan – 5XDCYR (link)
The general public on-sale begins Friday morning.
