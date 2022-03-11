wrestling / News
Pre-Sale Codes Revealed For NXT Stand & Deliver
March 10, 2022 | Posted by
The online pre-sale for NXT Stand And Deliver has begun, and the pre-sale codes are online. The pre-sale is available here through Ticketmaster, and PWInsider reports that the pre-sale codes are AACWWE and NXTLIVE.
NXT Stand & Deliver takes place on April 2nd from the American Airlines Center in Dallas.
