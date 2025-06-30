wrestling / News

Pre-Sales For Multiple TNA Wrestling Events This Morning, Including Victory Road

June 30, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
TNA Wrestling Image Credit: TNA

Pre-sales began at 10 AM ET for multiple TNA Wrestling events, including Victory Road and Emergence. You can get tickets with the code SPORT. The dates include:

* August 15: Emergence in Baltimore, Maryland at the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena
* August 16: TV taping in Baltimore, Maryland at the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena
* September 4: Live Impact episode in Minneapolis, Minnesota at the Minneapolis Armory
* September 5: TV taping in Minneapolis, Minnesota at the Minneapolis Armory
* September 26: TNA Victory Road in Edmonton, Alberta at the Edmonton Expo Centre
* September 27: TV taping in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada at the Edmonton Expo Centre

