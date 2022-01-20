wrestling / News
Premiere Date Set For America’s Got Talent: Extreme With Nikki Bella
January 19, 2022 | Posted by
The upcoming NBC series America’s Got Talent: Extreme with Nikki Bella officially has a premiere date. Deadline reports that the series will premiere on NBC on February 21st at 8 PM ET/PT.
The series features Bella, Simon Cowell, and professional motocross and rally car driver Travis Pastrana judging “the most outrageous, unique and jaw-dropping acts of enormous scale and magnitude that simply cannot be confined to a theater stage,” per the synopsis. Contestants will compete for a $500,000 prize.
