Premiere Date Set For America’s Got Talent: Extreme With Nikki Bella

The upcoming NBC series America’s Got Talent: Extreme with Nikki Bella officially has a premiere date. Deadline reports that the series will premiere on NBC on February 21st at 8 PM ET/PT.

The series features Bella, Simon Cowell, and professional motocross and rally car driver Travis Pastrana judging “the most outrageous, unique and jaw-dropping acts of enormous scale and magnitude that simply cannot be confined to a theater stage,” per the synopsis. Contestants will compete for a $500,000 prize.