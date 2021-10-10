Preston ’10’ Vance on Why He’s a Huge Fan of John Cena

– Speaking to My Mom’s Basement with Robbie Fox, AEW wrestler Preston “10” Vance of The Dark Order discussed his love for The Rock vs. Hogan at WrestleMania 18 and his fandom for John Cena. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Preston Vance on his favorite wrestling match that made him want to become a wrestler: “I have one definitive match where when I watched it I was like, ‘I want to do this.’ It was Hogan and Rock at ‘Mania at and before they even locked up when they just — that stare down in the Toronto SkyDome going crazy. They’re not even doing anything and they love it, you know? I’m not someone who’s big on like, ‘Oh what a cool move.’ I like the moments. Literally, the Icon vs. Icon moments. So that was the definitive one, I think, the inspiration for how I kind of work is like more Cena/Batista type.”

On the influence John Cena has had on his career: “I’m a huge fan and I always have been and it’s not even so much about like what he does in the ring. It’s all the cool stuff he does outside of the ring. I think he has like the most Make-A-Wishes. He just passed Mickey Mouse or something, which is insane. People can bash him, but he got where he got because he worked super hard. Do you know what I mean? It’s not even from wrestling. When I started training, I remember one of my trainers told me, he’s like, ‘The stuff you do inside the ring is about 5% of the business. Now I understand that.”