Preston Vance Is Having Fun With The Frat House In Ring of Honor

Preston Vance says that he’s enjoying being part of The Frat House in Ring of Honor thus far. The stable was put together in recent weeks on ROH on HonorClub and includes Vance, Griff Garrison, Cole Karter, and Jacked Jameson. Vance spoke with Bodyslam.net’s Mark O’Brien for a new interview and talked about the group coming together and more. You can see highlights below, per Fightful:

On the group’s formation: “I was kind of floating around Ring of Honor, doing singles stuff there, whatever, and then the group got kind of presented to me, the Frat House. Man, we’re having fun. I love it because as much as I loved the Dark Order and LFI and everything I’ve done, those characters, that’s just not me. I always was kind of the heater. That’s not me at all. QT [Marshall] and a lot of the guys backstage, they know me as a person. So they know that’s not me. This kind of got presented, and I love the guys in my group. I’ve known Griff forever, and I’ve known Jacked Jameson since he started. I just kind of met Cole through AEW, but he’s a good kid, young, good-looking. I’m like, man, even just aesthetic-wise, we look f**king awesome.

“It’s kind of like, okay, this is kind of our idea for the group. Just go out there and be yourself. I am in my thirties, but I do still kind of act like a college kid. I never really grew up. So if I were to describe the group and my thing now, it’s almost like, for American football, if you took Rob Gronkowski and Johnny Manziel and had a baby. It’s, alright, go be yourself and be this big, fun party dude, and I’m like, okay, this is what I f**king want. I can finally just be myself, and when you’re yourself turned up to ten, that’s when the best stuff comes out. As much as I loved being in LFI, I’m not Spanish, so I was kind of the odd man out in a cool way. But this is much more my thing, just go be yourself,” Vance said.

On the group’s potential: “I think we have a lot of legs with it. There’s no ceiling to it, and the reigns are definitely lengthened on this one. We have a good group chat, and we’re just firing ideas all day, so we have a lot of cool ideas coming up. Not even just for wrestling, but for entrances and merchandise. I think it’s stuff people can really get behind. This is a group where you can be super interactive with the crowd, and it works. I’m very excited about it. I think we can do some cool stuff, and at the very least, we’re already having a blast doing it. We already want to start talking a bunch of indies together. We just did one last weekend. We want to do everything together, which is cool. I think this is gonna be a very fun part of my career.”