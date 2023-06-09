wrestling / News

Preston Vance Shares Pic of Stitches Following AEW Dynamite Match

June 9, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Preston Vance AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

Preston Vance needed stitches after the Texas Tornado match he competed in on AEW Dynamite, and he showed them off on social media. Vance and Dralistico faced HOOK and Jack Parry in the match on Wednesday’s Dynamite, and Vance got busted open during the bout.

Vance took to his Twitter account to share the photo of the stitches, writing:

“I don’t care about no f**kin stitches. #AEW #AEWDynamite #LFI #PerroPeligroso”

