Pretty Deadly Make NXT Debut, Revealed As Creed Brothers’ Attackers

Pretty Deadly have hopped across the pond to NXT, as they were revealed as The Creed Brothers’ attackers on this week’s show. The former NXT UK Tag Team Champions attacked Julius and Brutus Creed after the two defeated Imperium – itself a win that came after Fabian Aichner walked away from the match – and then revealed themselves to the Capitol Wrestling Center fans.

The Creed Brothers were attacked a couple of weeks ago before their NXT Tag Team Championship match that they earned due to their Dusty Classic win. There was a question of who the attackers were, and it turns out they’re the NXT UK alumni.

Pretty Deadly are Lewis Howley and Sam Stoker, who made their NXT UK debuts in 2019. Their new names are Kit Wilson and Elton Prince. They held the NXT UK Tag Team Championships for 287 days from February to December of 2021.