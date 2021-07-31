wrestling / News
Preview for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Homecoming
– Impact Wrestling is back with a new event on Impact! Plus tonight with Homecoming. Tonight’s show will feature the Impact Homecoming King & Queen mixed tag team tournament. You can check out the lineup for tonight’s Impact Wrestling card below:
* Hardcore Match: Eddie Edwards vs. W. Morrissey
* X-Division Championship Match: Josh Alexander vs. Black Taurus
* Impact Homecoming Tournament Round One: Hernandez & Alisha Edwards vs. Deonna Purrazzo & TBA
* Impact Homecoming Tournament Round One: Petey Williams & Jordynne Grace vs. Matt Cardona & Chelsea Green
* Impact Homecoming Tournament Round One: Crazzy Steve and Rosemary vs. Fallah Baah & Tasha Steelz
* Impact Homecoming Tournament Round One: Tommy Dreamer and Rachael Ellering vs. Brian Myers and TBA
* Impact Homecoming Tournament Semifinals & Finals