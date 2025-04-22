wrestling / News

Preview for Tonight’s Superstar Billy Graham Episode of Dark Side of the Ring

April 22, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Superstar Billy Graham Madison Square Garden Image Credit: WWE

– A new episode of Dark Side of the Ring debuts tonight on VICE TV at 10:00 pm EST. Tonight’s “The Original ‘Superstar’: Billy Graham” episode showcases the late WWE Hall of Famer. You can check out some preview clips and a synopsis below:

The Original ‘Superstar’: Billy Graham
Often imitated, never duplicated, Superstar Billy Graham broke the mold for what a wrestler could be but steroid abuse and battles with the McMahons kept Graham from the spotlight.

