– A new episode of Dark Side of the Ring debuts tonight on VICE TV at 10:00 pm EST. Tonight’s “The Original ‘Superstar’: Billy Graham” episode showcases the late WWE Hall of Famer. You can check out some preview clips and a synopsis below:

The Original ‘Superstar’: Billy Graham

Often imitated, never duplicated, Superstar Billy Graham broke the mold for what a wrestler could be but steroid abuse and battles with the McMahons kept Graham from the spotlight.

Meeting the woman who would become his new wife marked a pivotal shift in Superstar Billy Graham’s life—one that brought with it difficult choices and emotions that would resonate for years to come. The Original 'Superstar': Billy Graham premieres Tuesday at 10pm ET on @VICETV pic.twitter.com/VRXDILhsib — Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) April 20, 2025

Superstar Billy Graham left an unmistakable mark on pro wrestling, his style heavily influencing generations who followed—but some of the very qualities that made him an icon came at a heavy cost. The Original 'Superstar': Billy Graham premieres tomorrow at 10PM ET on @VICETV pic.twitter.com/2FtS4DJXA9 — Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) April 21, 2025